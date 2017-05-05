Robbers attack family at braai

Staff reporter

Windhoek

Family and friends lost their belongings valued at N$147 290 when five armed robbers stormed a family braai in Eros over the weekend. The five men, who were armed with pistols, invaded the family’s home in Amazonette Street, Eros, at 21h00 on Saturday.

Namibian Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said it was not known how the suspects entered the premises.

“The men gunpointed the people and ordered them to lie down. They then tied their hands with shoelaces and searched them. The gang robbed them of their valuables such as wallets, cellphones, jewellery, jackets and a compact laptop. They also removed a flat screen Samsung curve television set from the sitting room.”

Shikwambi said no one has been arrested and none of the stolen items were recovered.

In an unrelated matter, police in Oshikoto region opened a murder case after a 23-year-old man was stabbed with a sharp object in the left side of his chest and died instantly. The incident happened on Monday at 02h00 at a local bar in Nomtsoub location. The suspect, a man aged 27, and the deceased, identified as Paul Nghilifavali Kamati, were drinking together when an argument and fight broke out between them.

In another incident a 24-year-old died on the spot when he was stabbed once in the neck with a knife for unknown reasons. The incident happened at a local shebeen in Tseiblaagte where the victim and the male suspect were drinking together.

The deceased was identified as Ricardo Thomas and the suspect, aged 25, was arrested. The incident happened at 01h15 on Saturday.

At Eenhana, a 19 year-old teenage boy stabbed a fellow 19-year-old boy with a knife in the ribs after a quarrel erupted between them. The incident happened at Onekuta village at 22:14 last week. The victim was transferred to Oshakati state hospital for treatment. The suspect, a Namibian male, was arrested.