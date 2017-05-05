One N$300 000 robbery suspect arrested

Nuusita Ashipala/

Obrein Simasiku

Tsumeb/Ongwediva

Two armed robbers walked away with seven boxes of cash valued at over N$300 000 and a company pistol on Tuesday afternoon in Ongwediva.

Late on Wednesday afternoon police at Omuthiya in Oshikoto region arrested one suspect in connection with the armed robbery following an anonymous tip-off.

The suspect, who was driving an Iveco minibus at the time of his arrest, was found in possession of three unlicensed firearms.

“We got information from the Oshana police who were tipped off by an anonymous source who gave us details of the bus in which the suspect was travelling.

“Since we didn’t know who it was exactly we took the bus to the police station, where we were joined by the Oshana police, who conducted body searches including their luggage. It was then that the suspect was found with three pistols,” said Warrant Officer Leonard Paulus who is the investigating officer in the case.

A case of possession of illegal firearms was opened against the suspect. “He will be investigated to establish if he is linked to the matter and perhaps link us to the other suspects. For now we are not sure if he was just used by the robbers to carry the bag where the pistols were kept,” said Paulus.

The criminals robbed a Falcon security van that collects money at various Pep stores. The incident happened at Pep stores in Ongwediva on Tuesday in the afternoon. The two robbers were armed with pistols.

It is further alleged that the two unknown armed robbers, who were dressed in blue overalls, approached the van while it was parked outside Pep in Ongwediva.

The men then allegedly fired a shot and pushed the driver into the passenger’s seat before speeding off.

Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi of the Namibian Police said the security guard who was overpowered was waiting in the car while his colleague went into the shop to collect money.

It is further alleged the robbers drove the car a few kilometres out of town before abandoning it.

The security guard was tied up in the car with shoelaces.

Police investigations into the matter continue.