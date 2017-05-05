Northern water shortages run into a week

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya

Some northern parts of the country are still suffering water shortages a week after the canal supplying water to many towns was damaged by floods.

It is against this background that the chief executive officer of Omuthiya, Samuel Mbango, informed those who are not aware of the situation to brace themselves for the worst as the town will still be without water for the next few days while the problem is being fixed.

“We were informed that we will be getting a few drops of water, as they will be pumping some water,” stated Mbango.

Omuthiya is one of the northern towns affected, which include Oshakati, Ongwediva, Ondangwa, Oniipa and some parts of Ohangwena region.

Last week the water utility NamWater said it was finding it difficult to resolve the situation because of muddy and wet ground, hence the equipment being used to remedy the damage has not been effective. It was also announced that at least 300 people would be recruited to work on the canal.

Meanwhile, Mbango said such circumstances are a lesson and compel the town council to come up with other alternatives in future when a similar situation prevails.

“The council was once eyeing an option of drilling boreholes but it was not found viable due to the cost attached to desalinate the water. But we are definitely looking at avenues how we can counter such situations” he concluded.

Efforts to get comment on progress on the work to fix the canal from NamWater spokesperson Johanness Shigwehda proved futile, as his mobile phone went unanswered.