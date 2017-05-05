NAFPU plans to stage massive protest

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

The Namibia Footballers Players Union (NAFPU) plans to stage a massive demonstration on May 11, when hundreds of footballers will air their dissatisfaction about the ongoing ‘politics’ in local football and demand the immediate start of the Namibia Premier League (NPL).

At a press conference this week, NAFPU secretary-general Olsen Kahiriri announced that the union was hard at work mobilising active and former players as well as all football stakeholders to come together in their hundreds and hand over a petition which outlines their grievances.

The handover will take place at Football House in Katutura, where local football leaders and senior members from the sports ministry’s office will be expected to receive the petition.

“The chaos and confusion that has been dragging on for the past year in Namibian football is unacceptable and a humiliation of our dignity, identity and image as a nation. As a matter of urgency we are calling for the speedy prioritisation and revision of the Sport Act and Sport Policy in order to sort out some of the mess going in Namibian football. NAFPU will not sit idle until the fortunes and profits of local football are in the hands of local footballers,” said Kahiriri. The protest is set for 13h00 on May 11.