Chinese cash injection for police

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Namibia and some Chinese business organisations this week donated N$200 000 towards the Namibian Police’s annual national sports championship taking place in Swakopmund.

On behalf of the embassy and three Chinese organisations, Li Nan, the Charge d’ Affaires ad interim at the Chinese Embassy, handed over the donation to the Minister of Safety and Security, Major-General Charles Namoloh (Rt.).

Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Jerry Ekandjo and Police Inspector-General Sebastian Ndeitunga witnessed the handing over of a symbolic cheque. The Chinese embassy also donated ten soccer balls.

Charge d’ affaires Li Nan said the purpose of the donation was to express gratitude to the Namibian police force for its long-term contribution to China-Namibia friendship and cooperation.

With the deepening of the bilateral cooperation in various areas, the Chinese community also hoped to enhance exchange and communication in the sports area with the Namibian side, which he said would surely benefit the local people, especially the younger generation in the future.

The donation comprised of N$100 000 from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, N$50 000 from the Chinese-Namibian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, N$40 000 from the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Namibia (ACEN) and N$10 000 from the Namibia China Loving Heart Organisation (NCLHO).

Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service Jerry Ekandjo and Maj-General Des Shilunga expressed their sincere gratitude for the generous sponsorship from the Chinese community in Namibia, which would cover most of the accommodation cost for this event.

They reiterated that the Namibia-China relationship was time-tested and vigorous and they wished the two sides would continue more pragmatic cooperation in different areas, including sport.