Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: NAFPU to stage march to soccer house NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: NAFPU to stage march to soccer house May 3, 2017025 tweet NAFPU to stage march to soccer house RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEONafpu on the start of the premier league SportGoraseb re-elected as NAFPU president… Ketjijere, Kasaona elected as vice-presidents SportNAFPU appoints Christian as special advisorLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here + one = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 19 ° C 19 ° 19 ° 45% 2.6kmh 0%Thu 20 °Fri 22 °Sat 22 °Sun 24 °Mon 24 ° HIV/AIDSSurvey to generate detailed HIV info April 20, 20170Not all HIV patients stick to treatment April 20, 20170Chinese charity avails N$400,000 to HIV/AIDS groups March 28, 20170