Telecom Namibia expands broadband reach 

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

In an effort to increase customer satisfaction, Telecom Namibia has deployed WiMAX wireless technology to expand its network coverage at Lüderitz and Ondangwa, as well as in rural areas of the Omusati and Zambezi regions.

These rural areas include Okalongo in Omusati region and Kongola, Chinchimane and the island of Impalila at the far northeastern tip of the country. This brings the total number of WiMAX base stations to 87 countrywide.

Telecom spokesperson Oiva Angula said plans are afoot to roll out the WiMAX network to other rural areas without access to broadband services in line with the Harambee Prosperity Plan.

The Harambee plans calls for the provision of high-speed and reliable telecommunication services to underserviced areas across the country by 2020.

At the same time, he said Telecom had set up 3G mobile base stations at Groot Aub, Dordabis, Witvlei, Karasburg and Nkurenkuru for voice and data services.

In addition, the village of Onkani in the Otamanzi Constituency of the Omusati region now has a 2G base station for voice and Edge data services. Bukalo, situated about 40 kilometres southeast of Katima Mulilo, has had its GSM base station upgraded to 3G.

Further, he noted that network expansion is expected to add thousands of subscribers to Telecom Namibia’s constantly growing customer base, and has helped the company move towards meeting Government requirements to bridge the digital divide.

Angula said Telecom Namibia would use WiMAX to complement its wired technology to expand high-speed Internet service to institutions and the public across the country quickly, especially the densely populated rural areas.

“The WiMAX telecommunication infrastructure provides voice and data services to schools, clinics, businesses, government offices and residential customers in rural and semi-rural areas in the regions,” he explained.

In addition, to expanding its footprint the company plans to make advancements in network architecture that will increase capacity, enhance data speeds, and help reduce the environmental impact of its growing wireless data network.

“As always, we are committed to bringing broadband services to Namibia’s rural areas. We are confident we have the ability to provide extended coverage now and introduce a new generation of technologies in the future as well,” Angula said.

He vowed that Telecom’s ultimate goal was the attainment of universal service where affordable broadband and wireless technology would be available to everyone and no one would be left behind.