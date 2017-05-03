Nored brings joy to disadvantaged

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo

Ten residents of Choto and Cowboy informal settlements, mainly pensioners and those from disadvantaged backgrounds, last Thursday received free electricity installations from Nored.

The 10 residents from the two locations benefited from Nored’s Medium Voltage Reticulation programme worth about N$ 1.9 million.

Even though they received free installation, the power utility will require them to pay for the electricity they use.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony, Nored’s board chairperson Sacky Kayone emphasised that although the company cannot help everybody, it is committed to ensuring that wherever it can residents from within its eight operational regions receive similar assistance.

“We are in a process of decentralising our services to regional offices, and this will make it easier for the community to make use of our services,” Kayone stressed. In his keynote address, Zambezi regional Governor Lawrence Sampofu said access to electricity was in line with the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP) initiated by President Hage Geingob, and as such, role players such as Nored should be applauded for their noble gesture.

“The provision of electricity to the community as well as different institutions is a clear indication that Nored Electricity is ready to do its part in contributing to the country’s national development objectives,” Sampofu said.

He further called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the services.

“Please use electricity with respect for your safety, because you will be saving your life. Remember tampering with electricity will result in the disconnection and prosecution of the offenders,” Governor Sampofu added.

The beneficiaries had little to say but could not hide their excitement at being the lucky ones chosen for the free installations.

“I feel very fortunate because there are a lot of people, but I was chosen to be one of the beneficiaries, I am very grateful to Nored,” one of the beneficiaries Siseho Matengu said.

At the same occasion, Nored also donated a boat to the value of N$ 260,000 to the region. The regional council will use the boat to visit places affected by seasonal floods.