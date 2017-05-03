Ministry aims to create conducive environment

Nuusita Ashipala

Ondangwa

The Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development is committed to ensuring the growth and success of entrepreneurs who undertake business initiatives despite the risks.

Trade and industrialisation minister Immanuel Ngatjizeko said the ministry would provide the necessary assistance through programmes and projects.

“The ministry’s focus is to create an environment that is conducive for investment and businesses to take place and grow,” Ngatjizeko said.

He made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf by the Governor of Oshana Region Clemens Kashuupulwa at the opening of 7th Ondangwa Trade and Industrial Exhibition on Tuesday.

About 300 exhibitors will participate at this year’s expo, which the trade fair will celebrate under the theme “empowering business towards an industrialised nation”.

Ngatjizeko said the Ondangwa expo aimed at creating an opportunity for business people to market their products, promote and increase agricultural innovation and new business developments in and around the town.

In addition, the expo also served as an opportunity to attract investors and boost economic activities at the town.

“The platform is created for our business people to increase sales, reduce marketing cost and help build a customer base for their products,” the minister said.

Chairperson of Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) Northern Branch Tomas Indji also spoke at the same event.

He said government was aware that the private sector needed a conducive environment and support services to flourish, and the business community should therefore do more and stop blaming government for not doing much.

“Time has come for the private sector to offer practical solutions and to address challenges that the business community faces. The role of government is only to provide support to the sector through the policy and regulatory environment,” Indji said. The expo ends on Friday.