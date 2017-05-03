Marais and Van der Westhuizen claim 3rd successive win

Staff Reporter

Rosh Pinah

The NHRSA hosted the 3rd leg of the regional competitions during the weekend of 28 April on farm Witputs, Rosh Pinah.

A total of 58 shottists and their families including dear Jack attended the gathering with people travelling from as far as Oshakati and Henties Bay to take part.

The event was also graced by the presence Jan Prinzen, who came all the way from the Netherlands. The 223 class was conducted on Friday followed by the open competition on Saturday.

The competition consisted of six courses and first up was a baboon target at approx 110m shot from a freehand standing position. The 2nd course was a gong course shot from shooting sticks, kneeling or sitting.

Next up was another gong course from a truly veldskiet position – one had to use the branches of an old dead tree.

The 4th course was the trickiest of the day where shottists had to engage a dassie (rock hyrax) target in a speed shoot stage – 45 seconds for five shots at a dassie 100m away takes some shooting.

Stage 5 was a warthog shot from 3-legged shooting sticks from a sitting position whilst the final stage was a steenbuck shot from the dreaded wooden cross.

The open competition also consisted of six courses including shooting at gongs from various distances from a gate and shooting sticks, aiming at a jackal from a synthetic anthill in a lying position.

It also obliged shottists to shoot at a blesbuck from a sitting position using a wooden tripod, shooting at a zebra from a lying position using a swinging pole, and shooting at a warthog in a lying position using a tyre.

The full results in the different classes are as follows:

223

Gold Francois Marais Jnr 756.4

Silver Johan Wessels 685.8

Bronze Niklaas Marais 670.9

Penkoppe

Gold Ruan Agenbag 260

Silver Vincent Maresch 210

Bronze Bea Marais 155

Gold Sven Morgan 385

Silver Gideon Agenbag 70

Veterans

Gold Francois Blaauw 291

Ladies

Gold Cornel van der Westhuizen 380

Silver Melani Grobler 290

Bronze Karola Woortman 265

Seniors

Gold Karel Smith 571

Silver Wathy van der Wath 436

Bronze Louw van Zyl 165

Men

Gold Francois Marais Jnr 661

Silver Walther Kinnear 656

Bronze Gerhard Loubser 596

Bronze class

Gold Sven Morgan 385

Silver Wiets Minders 365

Bronze Pieter Maresch 360

Silver class

Gold Karel Smith 571

Silver Louis Steyl 460

Bronze Carlo van Wyk 415

Gold class

Gold Francois Marais Jnr 661

Silver Walther Kinnear 656

Bronze Gerhard Loubser 596

Overall

Gold Francois Marais Jnr 661

Silver Walther Kinnear 656

Bronze Gerhard Loubser 596