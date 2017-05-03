Marais and Van der Westhuizen claim 3rd successive win

Staff Reporter
Rosh Pinah
The NHRSA hosted the 3rd leg of the regional competitions during the weekend of 28 April on farm Witputs, Rosh Pinah.
A total of 58 shottists and their families including dear Jack attended the gathering with people travelling from as far as Oshakati and Henties Bay to take part.
The event was also graced by the presence Jan Prinzen, who came all the way from the Netherlands. The 223 class was conducted on Friday followed by the open competition on Saturday.
The competition consisted of six courses and first up was a baboon target at approx 110m shot from a freehand standing position. The 2nd course was a gong course shot from shooting sticks, kneeling or sitting.
Next up was another gong course from a truly veldskiet position – one had to use the branches of an old dead tree.
The 4th course was the trickiest of the day where shottists had to engage a dassie (rock hyrax) target in a speed shoot stage – 45 seconds for five shots at a dassie 100m away takes some shooting.
Stage 5 was a warthog shot from 3-legged shooting sticks from a sitting position whilst the final stage was a steenbuck shot from the dreaded wooden cross.
The open competition also consisted of six courses including shooting at gongs from various distances from a gate and shooting sticks, aiming at a jackal from a synthetic anthill in a lying position.
It also obliged shottists to shoot at a blesbuck from a sitting position using a wooden tripod, shooting at a zebra from a lying position using a swinging pole, and shooting at a warthog in a lying position using a tyre.
The full results in the different classes are as follows:
223
Gold Francois Marais Jnr 756.4
Silver Johan Wessels 685.8
Bronze Niklaas Marais 670.9
Penkoppe
Gold Ruan Agenbag 260
Silver Vincent Maresch 210
Bronze Bea Marais 155
Gold Sven Morgan 385
Silver Gideon Agenbag 70
Veterans
Gold Francois Blaauw 291
Ladies
Gold Cornel van der Westhuizen 380
Silver Melani Grobler 290
Bronze Karola Woortman 265
Seniors
Gold Karel Smith 571
Silver Wathy van der Wath 436
Bronze Louw van Zyl 165
Men
Gold Francois Marais Jnr 661
Silver Walther Kinnear 656
Bronze Gerhard Loubser 596
Bronze class
Gold Sven Morgan 385
Silver Wiets Minders 365
Bronze Pieter Maresch 360
Silver class
Gold Karel Smith 571
Silver Louis Steyl 460
Bronze Carlo van Wyk 415
Gold class
Gold Francois Marais Jnr 661
Silver Walther Kinnear 656
Bronze Gerhard Loubser 596
Overall
Gold Francois Marais Jnr 661
Silver Walther Kinnear 656
Bronze Gerhard Loubser 596