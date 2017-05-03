Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Employees’ financial problems can spill over into the workplace and disrupt productivity, and it is therefore important to promote employee Financial Wellness through Workplace Banking, Standard Bank says.

Based on this belief, Standard Bank this year dedicated its time at the Mining Expo and Conference to informing the mining fraternity of the importance of Workplace Banking.

The expo took place on 26 and 27 April 2017 at the Windhoek Showgrounds.

“Standard Bank through its Workplace Banking programme would like to encourage people to spend within their means and earnings, especially when looking at their day to day expenses and how they can also leave a portion for savings, especially in this trying economic climate.

“Most of the time Namibians spend more than what they earn resulting in unnecessary debt and worry, so that is why it’s important for them to also save for the future,” Standard Bank’s Workplace Banking Manager Cicelia Hagen-Cloete advised companies at the Mining Expo and Conference.

Curbing the negative impact of financial stress such a low morale, low performance and poor productivity through financial education (Workplace Banking), companies could rest assured that employees value proposition would be enhanced. The spillage of financial woes into the workplace could lead to a loss of profits for the business. As such, basic financial education for employees was an essential investment for every business.

“Workplace Banking also offers fully integrated end to end sales and service options to staff. Our aim is to provide packaged solutions to assist employees to move forward in life — making banking simple, convenient, affordable and accessible,” Hagen-Cloete explained.

Workplace Banking consultants could help employees reach their financial goals through a range of topics, such as financial planning, budgeting, saving through investments, will and estate planning, as well as day to day banking.

Hagen-Cloete stressed that financially empowered employees could take control of personal finances, allowing them to experience a strong sense of wellness and health, which would enhance focus on their work and make them more productive in the company.

“Our wide range of banking channels from mobile sales consultants and branches through to internet banking, means employees may interact with us at times that are most convenient to them,” she concluded.

For more information on Workplace Banking Standard Bank encouraged people to send an email to NamibiaWorkplaceBanking@standardbank.com.na, visit their nearest branch, Standard Bank’s website at www.standardbank.com.na or the bank’s Facebook page.