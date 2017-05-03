CoW sheds light on brownish water

Selma Ikela

Windhoek

The City of Windhoek says the water discolouration experienced in some parts of the city is due to increased iron and manganese levels in the water.

City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya said this is a result of recent inflow into supply dams and use of water from the city’s aquifer.

Amutenya said although waster production has reduced, reservoirs and the water reticulation network are already saturated with elevated levels of these elements and it may take some time before the system is flushed clean.

“Our national water supplier NamWater also indicates that this problem was resolved from their side and we expect water discoloration to reduce to normal,” stated Amutenya.

Residents have been complaining about the brownish water from the taps and are worried that health risks could come with drinking this water.

Amutenya reassured the public there are no health risks associated with the water as disinfection levels are maintained. “Some less used network systems may be more affected as precipitation of iron and manganese will happen in the system. Apart from the aesthetic (discoloration) challenges experienced in some part of our city, the microbiological quality of our water remains intact and we will continue to monitor this until the situation has normalised,”said Amutenya.