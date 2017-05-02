Retirements shrink Oshikoto police

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya

The police in the Oshikoto Region face an uphill battle to contain crimes as they are experiencing high levels of retirement that significantly reduce the workforce.

The region last year lost at least 12 members due to retirement while this year nine others are expected to retire, with the station commander of Omuthiya police station John Shiwaya leading the way. Shiwaya was an inspector..

He joined the force in August 1990 as a protection officer and in May 1994 was promoted to constable after completing police basic training at Luipersvallei and was deployed at Ondangwa, but then transferred to Okatope followed by Omuthiya where he retired.

“Although retirement is regarded as an achievement in life, it is also a loss to the institution. The replacement of the members will only be done after new recruits are trained,” said outgoing regional commander, Major General Anna-Marrie Nainda, in a statement read on her behalf by Chief Inspector Stephanus Nuuyi on Friday in bidding farewell to Shiwaya.

“However replacement of Shiwaya will not wait that long. The inspector general of the police will appoint another fit and proper officer to lead the station,” she stated. Nainda noted unity, dedication and professionalism among members could not be overemphasised and implored them to continue running the station properly and execute the duties as entrusted upon them.

Nainda called upon the community to continue reporting crime.