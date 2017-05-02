DPMT claims top spot at ICT Golf Day

…as retired footballers make their presence felt

Staff Reporter

Swakopmund

The second edition of the ICT Minister’s Golf Day attracted a large field of golfers from across the length and breadth of the country.

A total of forty teams entered the one-day golf tourney with a large chunk of participants displaying golf virtuosity never witnessed in that neck of the woods in a long time.

The tourney recorded few surprises as rank outsiders, Dundee Precious Metal Tsumeb [DPMT] clinched overall 1st place at the much-adored modernized Rossmund golf course, situated east of Swakopmund on Friday.

Cross Roads Namibia claimed runner-up spot tailed by FNB Namibia in 3rd place to complete the line-up on the podium. Development Bank of Namibia and Green Enterprises Namibia picked up the pieces for 4th and 5th places, in that order.

Interestingly, six of the participating teams entered the tourney without any previous experience as team members only came across a golf club on the day of the competition.

A delighted project manager of the ICT Minister’s Golf Day, Cassius Moetie, said non-golfers were exposed to an all-day clinic aimed at exposing young male and female would-be golfers to the dynamics and basics of golf.

“Without an iota of doubt I must admit the tourney was a resounding success with significant improvement from the inaugural edition in Windhoek last year,” he said.

Maiden champions MMI, the Metropolitan and Momentum Group, were both notable absentees.

The pair’s absence opened the way for DPMT to unseat the absentee reigning champions through discipline, coupled by excellent endurance from the tee-off until completion of the gruelling 18-hole course. Dundee comprised of the quartet of Reagan Diergaardt, Usiel Aukwaya, Walter Heibeb and Jacques Rayners. The highly competitive all-female team of Namibia Wildlife Resorts ended 2nd last year.

NWR managing director the gorgeous Zelna Hengari demonstrated another side of her many talents when she led her team of multi-talented athletes including former national senior team netballer Hasina Hinda, besides Ujama Paulino, Wilna Bredenhann and Wilma van der Merwe.

The fired-up ladies walked away with the best female represented team award.

Former caddies-retired-footballers-turned-casual-golfers, boyhood buddies from the garden town (Okahandja) Ben and Hans Naobeb, George Gariseb and Hans Haraseb teamed up and had spectators in absolute awe as they swung golf clubs in astonishing manner that would have left the great Tigers Woods green with envy.

The day belonged to retired footballers with former Black Africa toe-poking goal poacher Kandas Paulino leading the FNB Golf Team alongside Pangua Gabriel, Stephanus Bonifatius and Likius Nande to 3rd place.

Air Namibia sponsored the winning prize with four non-transferable business class return tickets to any of its local, regional (Botswana, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South African routes) and its international destination to Frankfurt.

NWR committed four vouchers to the runners-up whilst each of the winners from Cross Roads can enjoy a weekend for two at any NWR resort. MultiChoice Namibia presented four PVR decoders to the 3rd placed winners to keep them connected to DStv programmes, while Telecom Namibia committed four TN Mobile pocket WiFis with 1 gig free data for 12 months.

Officiating at the awards ceremony on Friday evening, the humorous youthful Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Tjekero Tweya, expressed delight to notice what men and women could do with a golf club.

“It is worth noting that the ICT Minister’s Golf Day is growing in leaps and bounds and various private and public sector companies followed the ICT Golf Day last year.

“I‘m flattered by the presence and commitment of people who travelled long distances from South Africa and Ariamsvlei to join us as we golf for ICT development.

“This is commendable and we appreciate your commitment to our collective course of ICT development,” said Tweya.

The 3rd edition of the annual ICT Minister’s Golf Day will be staged at the posh Omeya golf course, south of Windhoek, next year.