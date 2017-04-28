‘The Gathering’ gains momentum

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The town of Rehoboth now has its own trade fair called the Reho Expo, also known simply as ‘The Gathering’, and it is set to take the town by storm this weekend.

This was revealed by Ronald Kubas, the chairperson of the Reho Community Trust, who are the principal organisers of the event.

“The Reho Community Trust’s overarching mission is to spur on economic development in Rehoboth and the expo will undoubtedly provide a great platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their wares to the attending crowd,” said Kubas.

According to Kubas a wide variety of activities will entertain attendees throughout Friday and Saturday, with a unique setting among the renowned acacia trees of Rehoboth, along the southern banks of the Oanob River, providing an unrivalled and quite esoteric backdrop.

Nedbank Namibia has since come on board as an anchor sponsor with a N$40 000 sponsorship. The bank’s head of marketing and communications, Gernot de Klerk, said Nedbank has always aspired to be a green and caring bank and “The Gathering” provides great synergies with the bank’s own commitment of using its financial expertise to the greater good of clients and communities alike.

“This event is shaping up to being a fantastic catalyst for greater societal impact from both an economic and cohesiveness perspective. We are looking forward to partnering with the Reho Community Trust on a variety of engagement levels as we continue to demonstrate the financial expertise that is an intrinsic part of the Nedbank Namibia DNA,” said De Klerk.