A king is the authority as long as he is not officially pronounced passed. His health cannot be disclosed publicly as that undermines his authority. Even his passing is communicated with caution, mostly at the same time as the successor resumes the throne .

Calling King Kauluma mentally incapacitated, as as suggested by his detractors in a case scheduled for the High Court today, is an insult of the highest order, and tantamount to treason. Respect!

Bill Nekwiyu