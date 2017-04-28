Kativa in court for beating suspected thief to death

John Muyamba

Rundu

Paulus Kativa, 32, from Rundu’s Sun City informal settlement made a routine first court appearance on a charge of murder in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Kativa was arrested on Sunday for the alleged severely beating 23-year-old Musivi Peter, who later died in the Rundu hospital.

“It was reported the deceased allegedly broke into Kativa’s corrugated zinc shack on Saturday night at Sun City informal settlement and stole two electric plugs,” said Kavango East regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton.

“The suspect was caught red-handed by the complainant and was heavily assaulted before the police were alerted. The suspect was later taken by the police to Rundu State Hospital for treatment, where he died on Sunday,” Bampton said.

Kativa’s case was remanded to June 1 for further police investigations and for him to acquire a state-funded lawyer. The court denied him bail due to the seriousness of the charge against him and the because investigations are at a preliminary stage.

Kativa appeared before Magistrate Sonia Samupofu, while Prosecutor Emma Mayavero represented the State.