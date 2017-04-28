Investigate the matter

A story in New Era this week regarding the supposed recruitment of pilots from previously disadvantaged groups at Air Namibia bears reference. The media need to investigate this matter further. Request for details of all those 13 previously disadvantaged Namibians recruited recently.

They are not all previously disadvantaged. There are two pilots with commercial licences who are from Opuwo and Himba. They even had letters from the Office of the Vice-President directory on affirmative action recommending that they should be considered.

It was later found out that both the Himba lady and guy were not recruited. Those guys are bribed by most of the black guys who have been recruited. Corruption is deep when it comes to recruitment.

