Iivula-Ithana right on child-naming

Home affairs minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana is right in her advice that parents name their babies before birth so that they can be issued with birth certificates on the day of their birth at hospital.

My kids were named before they were born and things went smoothly.

Those who think what the minister is saying is not making sense, the world is changing everyday. If you can remember those days when there were no cellphones and you used to travel long distances to go make a phone call, or even writing love letters to communicate.

That has changed today. Let’s practice what the minister is suggesting and see how easy and smooth the process will be.

Many mothers are struggling to register their kids because of that. I totally agree with the minister, thumbs up for her.

Mboshono Haundadi