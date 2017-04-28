FNB rewards coastal estate agents

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

FNB Namibia recently held a gala dinner at the coast to reward the estate agents for their business and loyalty towards the bank.

The Coastal Estate Agent of the Year Award went to Ruth Grebien from Grobbies Real Estates, while Grobbies Estates won the Estate Agency of the Year 2017 and the grand prize trip to Vietnam.

Dixon Norval delivered the keynote address on behalf of the bank. “While we reward the successful agents and agencies, this event also serves as a platform to build and strengthen our networks and working relationships even further. I wish to congratulate the participating agents, and I would also like to thank you for your commitment towards your business, and for positively affecting the way we do business,” said Norval.

The real estate industry is big business, generating billions of dollars in revenue annually, and even though these are very difficult economic times, there are ample opportunities for entrepreneurs to turn a profit.

Real estate is a cyclical industry, reacting to macroeconomic trends such as interest rates, population growth, and economic strength.

“My wish is that the partnership between FNB and estate agents remain a lasting relationship, because we value their clear commitment to the development of Namibia, particularly in the property industry,” said Norval.