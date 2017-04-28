Dangerous fugitives still on the run

Loide Jason

Ongwediva

The Oshana police are still busy trying to track down five “dangerous” suspects who escaped from the Oshakati police holding cells on April 1.

The escapees are Alsandrina Wendelinus (rape) from Oshakati, Theodor Sebedeus of Okahao (murder , arson, crimen injuria, damage to property and obstructing the course of justice), Okahao’s Lucas Simeon (murder, rape and and obstructing the course of justice), Johannes Haihambo (robbery and assault) and Iipinge ‘Tupac’ Gustav (murder) – both of Oshakati. Aiyambo said the five will now also face escape from lawful custody charges.

The escapees made their break in the early hours of Saturday, April 1.

Oshana regional police spokesperson Warrant Officer Thomas Aiyambo confirmed no re-arrest has so far been made of any of the suspects still at large.

Aiyambo said the suspects sawed through the roof of the cell with an unknown object.

“These criminals are dangerous and are facing serious charges ranging from murder to rape and robbery,” Aiyambo said.

Police have requested the public’s assistance in tracking down the suspects.

“They might have likely run into Omusati and Ohangwena regions especially towards the border at Oshikango,” he said.

Aiyambo asked the public who might come across the escapees not to try to apprehend them, but to inform the police at Ondangwa, Oshakati or Ongwediva because they are dangerous and could also be armed.

“It is very difficult for the public to assist in this matter since we do not have the criminals’ pictures that can assist in identifying them. But our members are working tooth and nail to make sure they are back in the cells,” said Aiyambo.