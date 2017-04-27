Planning of Omatando to start soon

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva

Pending the formalisation of Omatando township, the Ongwediva Town Council has urged residents to cease development of their properties until the planning of the area is done.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, spokesperson of Ongwediva Town Council Jackson Muma said illegal land dealings would compromise the finalisation of the planning process.

This, Muma noted, would subsequently delay the community from getting much-needed services.

Currently, 1 354 properties have been registered, however no further identification numbers will be issued.

The council is pleading for cooperation from residents citing that they do not want to drag its own community to court. The planning of Omatando and compensation negotiations is scheduled to commence in May.

Planning and development officer Mirjam Ndjalo said the planning will take almost three years depending on the budget and other factors such as compensation negotiations.

Currently the council has budgetted N$800 000 towards the formalisation of Omatando of which part was used during the registration process. Muma warned that identification numbers should not be mistaken for erf numbers.

He said the numbers are merely identification numbers aimed at assisting the council in planning effectively.

The council is dedicated to providing services to its residents and urged the community of Oshiko to exercise patience as they await for the council to install electricity, he added.

Muma said the council is aware of their plight, however the limited resources have to be shared with the needs of other residents in other locations.

He said so far the council has provided water and a sewerage system, as well as access to the residents of Oshiko since their relocation to the area in 2014.

“The council is serving the whole population of Ongwediva and each location has its own needs, hence the council is tackling all these needs according to the budget,” said Muma.

He assured residents in the informal locations that they have not been forgotten.

Omatando is known for illegal land transactions despite having been declared a township in 2012.