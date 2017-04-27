Change of date for Salute Boxing Bonanza

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

Salute Boxing Academy’s ‘Building Champs’ boxing bonanza, which was initially scheduled for May 4 at the Windhoek Country Club, has now been moved to May 3 at the same venue.

The ‘Building Champs’ boxing bonanza would have coincided with Cassinga Day on May 4, and one of the main aims of the event is to reignite the spirit of patriotism among Namibians, as the bonanza’s activities will be dedicated to the country’s fallen heroes.

A total of eleven bouts will feature on the night and will mainly be national titles and non-title fights.

Some of the boxers expected to be in action will be Nathaniel ‘Natty’ Kakololo taking on Dominicus Weyulu for the featherweight national title, and David ‘Opuwo Flash’ Shinuna against Immanuel Andeleki for the junior lightweight national title.

Jonas ‘Brave Heart’ Mateus will be in action when he takes on Julius Sheetheni for the super bantamweight national title, while plenty of fireworks can be further expected in the undercard fights that will also feature the 18-year-old Harry Simon Jnr, who is the son of Namibia’s boxing legend Harry Simon and to make his professional debut on the night.

Local boxing fans are eager to witness if the youngster’s boxing style and power resemble that of his father.

Many other promising boxing youngsters will be in action as well. General tickets will cost N$100 and VIP tickets N$200, while a table seating ten people will cost N$7 000.