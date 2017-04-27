Bank Windhoek exhibits at 2017 Mining Expo

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

This year Bank Windhoek is showcasing its corporate and institutional banking services at the annual Mining Expo hosted by the Namibia Chamber of Mines.

Experts from Bank Windhoek’s Treasury and Corporate Investment departments advise current and prospective investors in the Namibian mining industry on technical and practical aspects of investing locally.

“Bank Windhoek is proud to exhibit at this year’s Mining Expo. As a bank that is 100 percent locally owned and operated, we look forward to advising local and international mining investors on how to make the most of their investments,” said Lukas Nanyemba, executive officer at Bank Windhoek’s Corporate and Executive Banking. The expo ends today.