All roads lead to trade fairs

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Once again it is that time of the year when various towns rally their communities to hold investment expos and trade fairs to raise the visibility and development of their towns.

On the books, as of yesterday, are the Otavi Investment Expo and Festival and the Ondangwa Trade and Industrial Exhibition. As such, Standard Bank, as corporate partner for both events, is urging Namibians from all four corners to show their support at each of these events.

“Although these trade fairs seem relatively small in comparison to some that are held in larger towns, they are vital in that they are in untapped virgin markets and an oasis of investment, offering new growth opportunities for investors, exhibitors and the communities at large. Standard Bank sees this growth potential which is why we continue our role as a corporate sponsor for these events,” said Standard Bank’s acting head of marketing, Sigrid Tjijorokisa.

The Otavi Investment Expo and Festival received a sponsorship of N$30 000, while the Ondangwa Trade and Industrial Exhibition received N$10 000.

Tjijorokisa stressed that the trade fairs are not only an ideal platform for local entrepreneurs to showcase their cultural wares and trade, but also a catalyst for business growth and development for the town as they will attract investors from all walks of life.

“It is pertinent that we all rally together, either as corporate entities or private individuals to aid our towns in becoming industrialised, thereby contributing to the economic development of Namibia as a whole. This is a shared responsibility and as such we need to give a helping hand where we can,” Tjijorokisa noted.

In conclusion, Tjijorokisa also pointed out that with business growth comes new job opportunities, improved livelihoods, the construction of much needed infrastructure and ultimately prosperous towns. The Otavi Investment Expo and Festival will take place from April 26 to 29, while the Ondangwa Trade and Industrial Exhibition will take place from April 26 to May 6 this year.