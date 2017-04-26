Home Crime and Courts Video: Taxi crashes in Otjomuise Crime and CourtsNEW ERA VIDEOWorld Video: Taxi crashes in Otjomuise April 26, 201701885 tweet CCTV footage captures taxi crashes in Otjomuise RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Crime and CourtsVideo: Decrease in city Easter accidents Crime and CourtsVideo: Warning against Windhoek tsotsis NationalVideo: Kanime on easter safety measuresLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here − = 0 35,776FollowersFollow12,966FollowersFollow#TRENDINGThree walk free in Unam murder case April 20, 2017NDF soldier in court for rhino poaching April 19, 2017Sports add flavour to Police Day February 23, 2015Video: Robbery in Otjomuise April 12, 2017Load more #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 15 ° C 15 ° 15 ° 62% 2.1kmh 0%Thu 21 °Fri 20 °Sat 20 °Sun 25 °Mon 25 °