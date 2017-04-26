Unam Katima produces first animal health graduates

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo

Twenty-two students who successfully completed a three-year course in animal health at the Katima Mulilo campus of the University of Namibia (Unam) received their higher diplomas yesterday.

The conferment marked the first time in the institution’s history that students graduated from the programme following its introduction in 2014.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony Unam vice-chancellor Professor Lazarus Hangula emphasised that the diploma was introduced in response to the request by the Zambezi regional authorities.

He added that the request was specifically directed to Unam to help the region in the fight against continuous outbreaks of animal diseases, particularly foot-and-mouth disease.

“Unam responded to the need, and here we are today presenting our response to the nation and offering required skilled human resources to serve the country; and we attest that the graduates are fully equipped to assist our veterinarians in the field,” stressed Hangula.

Hangula added: “In the not too distant future, and with a well-resourced Unam, foot-and-mouth disease will be a thing of the past in Zambezi and other parts of Namibia.”