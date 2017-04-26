TrustYou expands southern African footprint through Namibia

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The world’s largest guest feedback platform, TrustYou, is increasing its presence in southern Africa and introduces digital marketing expert, rainmaker digital, as distribution partner. rainmaker digital invented a unique, proven and time tested holistic five Stages of Digital Success for the Hospitality and Tourism Industry, and integrates TrustYou seamlessly in order to actively manage the reputation of its clients.

The Namibia-based company specialises in managing and optimising the entire digital presence and marketing for hotels, lodges, guest houses, and tour operators located in southern Africa in order to provide them with a competitive advantage against global players. The partnership between rainmaker and TrustYou enables hotels, lodges and guest houses to actively manage their reputation; optimise their digital presence and gain a higher online visibility. It will also increase website traffic through Google to enhancing bookings, ultimately translating into better occupancy rates. This means there will be higher revenue streams as well as improved profits.

“TrustYou forms an essential and intrinsic part of our unique and holistic digital success strategy offering to hotels, lodges and tour operators in southern Africa and completes our holistic approach to overall improving our clients’ digital presence,” says Thomas Müller, CEO and co-founder at rainmaker. He continued: “The review and feedback management tools from TrustYou provide us the opportunity to change and improve the hospitality landscape on a much larger scale in southern Africa, which is very exciting.”

rainmaker digital integrates TrustYou’s Reviews into hotels and tour operators’ websites to showcase online reputation and create transparency that leads to more direct bookings.

Furthermore, it utilises TrustYou’s platform features to actively collect guest surveys, analyse and manage reviews from all sources, and improve overall scores and performances.

This allows hotels and lodges to immediately identify areas for improvement or necessary investments in order to guarantee maximum guest satisfaction and high scores across the web.

Michael Menzel, CRO and VP strategic partnerships at TrustYou adds: “With rainmaker digital, we have found a local expert for hospitality, tourism and digital marketing to strengthen our presence in southern Africa. The company’s track record, which introduces digital success to hotels, corresponds well with TrustYou’s guest feedback platform and services. We are convinced that together we can assist all types of accommodation providers to improve their online reputation, feedback management and overall digital success.”

TrustYou, the world’s largest guest feedback platform, provides hotels with insights to improve their guest experience and market to future guests. Guest feedback informs 95 percent of booking decisions, and TrustYou’s guest feedback platform incorporates hundreds of millions of hotel reviews, surveys, social comments, and direct messages through SMS, email, Facebook Messenger and more. This information is analysed along each step of a traveller’s journey, including booking and pre-stay queries, real-time guest requests and post-stay feedback to generate actionable insights for 500 000 hotels.

TrustYou’s platform is made up of various components, including TrustYou Meta-Reviews, and verified global review summaries displayed on travel and search sites like Google, KAYAK, and Hotels.com; rainmaker is the brainchild of some of the most experienced hospitality, tourism and digital marketing veterans in the industry. The company brings 50 years of experience in the hotel, tourism, sales and marketing fields, as well as more than 15 years digital marketing experience to customer projects.

“This is enhanced by over seven years of in-depth research and involvement in the southern African hospitality and tourism industry, giving peerless insight into the various source markets, market segments, value chains and market dynamics. With our unique and holistic 5 Stages of Digital Success we usually improve occupancy by at least 20 percent, revenue by at least 40 percent, ADR by an average of 10-15 percent and EBIT at least by 50 percent.”