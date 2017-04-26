Govt alone cannot employ all graduates – Pohamba

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo

Former president and outgoing Unam Chancellor Hifikepunye Pohamba has called on the private sector to help government create job opportunities for young graduates. Pohamba was speaking at Unam’s graduation ceremony at Katima Mulilo’s Unam campus yesterday.

Pohamba emphasised that Zambezi and the two Kavango regions have much potential, particularly in the agriculture sector, which when utilised properly will help create jobs and meet the high expectations on government to employ the country’s graduates.

“You should not wait on government to give you jobs. We must start creating jobs, particularly in the field of agriculture. Government alone cannot give you jobs. It’s not possible and it’s also not possible in other countries”, Pohamba emphasised.

The former president further stressed that the Katima Mulilo campus, despite being new, has greatly contributed to the country’s vision of training and educating its young people and equipping them with knowledge and skills.

He pointed out that in a short space of time the campus has managed to diversify its course offerings to provide more educational access to more Namibians.

The graduation ceremony saw about 130 graduates receive masters and bachelor degrees, as well as diplomas and certificates. Pohamba had nothing but words of praise and encouragements for the graduates.

“I warmly congratulate our graduands on their well-deserved achievements and all Unam staff of this campus for a job well done. While wishing all of you well in your future endeavours I would also like to urge you to do your part and take our country and its people to greater heights of development,” he said.