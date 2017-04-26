FNB donates computers to OVC

Helvy Shaanika

Ondangwa

The First National Bank (FNB) Namibia Foundation Trust donated computers and an ICT programme to an Ondangwa-based orphans and vulnerable children organisation. The computers handed over this week by FNB Namibia’s Far North business manager, Desderius Afunde, are valued at N$150 000. Afunde said FNB Namibia has the responsibility to contribute to skills development for equitable prosperity and ensure a sustainable inclusive economy. He said FNB was thus delighted to assist the 650 children served by Oonte, an organisation looking after orphans and vulnerable children. Afunde commended Oonte for playing an important role in equalising individuals’ chances in life by promoting economic mobility, advancing economic growth, creating employment, eradicating poverty and reducing inequality. When receiving the donation, Oonte OVC Organisation executive director Petrina Shiimi said the introduction of computers at Oonte makes a huge difference to the children that mainly come from disadvantaged and less privileged communities. (See story on page 10)