Barax 5 tourney’s prize money shoots up

Clemans Miyanicwe

Kamanjab

Prize monies for this year’s Barax 5 football tournament to be staged at Kamanjab in the Kunene Region will be increased according to Christabella Mbarandongo, chief organizer and principal sponsor of the annual gathering.

“We call upon teams to register and be part of one of the biggest sports competitions in the Kunene,” said Mbarandongo.

The two-day annual tourney gets underway on July 1, with the opening ceremony to be held at D.F. /Uirab Primary School sports grounds, while some matches will be played at the Kamanjab Combined School sports grounds.

Mbarandongo told New Era Sport that the prize money for the annual tourney has been increased from N$20 000 to N$30 000.

The Barax 5 tourney was inaugurated last year in memory of Mbarandongo’s late husband Abraham who perished in a tragic motor vehicle incident in 2014. The late Mbarandongo was the chief administrative officer of the Kunene Regional Council – a position he held since 2007.

The deceased was also a schoolteacher at both Kamanjab Combined School and Braunfels Agriculture High School located approximately 20 kilometers outside Khorixas,

A retired footballer, the late Mbarandongo taught agriculture and life science and was very fond of sports, serving on various sports committees at schools in Kamanjab, where he also doubled as referee.

“I initiated this annual tourney in remembrance of my beloved late husband as a result of his passion for the beautiful game of football. Barax 5 stands for my late husband, our three children Xadu, !Gadu and Gangan and myself. This year’s theme is ‘#Aai-oa dara’ which is translated to throw back or down memory lane.”

Last year the tourney attracted twenty teams from surrounding villages and towns, as far as Outjo, Khorixas, Opuwo, Henties Bay, Swakopmund, Arandis and hosts Kamanjab.

Amongst the well known participating teams were Pubs, Golden Bees, Etosha United, Mountain Lions, Kunene Boys (Outjo), Green Dangers, Revengers, Young Boys, Nampol (Kamanjab), Nampol (Opuwo), Etosha United, Mountain Lions, Quick Fire Investments (Outjo), Gariseb Orlando Pirates, Mini Shadows (Khorixas), Eagle Stars (Erwee), Anker United (Anker), AC Milan (Henties Bay), Arubean, Western Boys (Swakopmund) and Kaizer Chief (Arandis).