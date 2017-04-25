Two young writers to launch memoir

Alvine Kapitako

Enduring hardships and struggles throughout their 23 years of life has prompted two young men to write a memoir about their lives. Their book, entitled ‘The Extraordinary Aftermath’, will be launched in Windhoek on July 7.

Both Sem Mandela Uutoni and former New Era intern Hionel Appolus are currently in Europe and Asia, where they have been pursuing their studies. Speaking to New Era via telephone yesterday, Appolus said the book is philosophical and inspirational.

“It tells the story of the African child,” Appolus said, explaining that the stories of African children are untold. He said the stories in the book are from his life experiences, as well as those of Uutoni, his co-author.

“These are stories of struggle, hardship, rejection, perseverance and leaps of faith,” Appolus added.

It took them over a year to pen the 16 chapter book. “We hope as young people read those chapters they come to realise their full potential and use that to take up their rightful place and contribute to the advancement of Namibia,” Appolus remarked.

The book was inspired by the fact that both authors are youth leaders, said Appolus.

“We want to join a national agenda to drive Namibia forward,” he added. Writing the book was not easy, because the authors were pursuing their studies in their respective host countries at the same time, Appolus explained.

“We were saying this should not be our last book. It’s the start of great things,” said Appolus, who further urged young people to strive to be “extraordinary and live to their full potential”.

After the Windhoek launch, Appolus and Uutoni will have a tour to different parts of the country to promote the book. “To attend the launch in Windhoek interested people will have to pay N$230 and that includes a book and a gift,” Appolus said.