RVTC remembers the late Erick Tjandja

John Muyamba

Rundu Vocational Training Centre (RVTC) has named their centre’s multipurpose hall after the late manager of the centre, Erick Tjandja, who was also Swapo Party’s regional mobiliser for Kavango East.

Tjanda died last year at the age of 44, in a horrific car crash when the vehicle he was travelling in collided head-on with a government car, in which three other people also died.

Tjandja was the principal of Rundu Vocational Training Centre (RVTC) between 2007 and 2010, when the centre was still under the Ministry of Education. After the Namibia Training Authority (NTA) took over the VTC, his designation changed to centre manager, a position he held until his death on April 13 last year.

For the centre this is a way of keeping his memory alive and recognising the work he did to develop the centre to where it is today, the school said.

“I’m standing here in front of you today just to say ‘thank you’ for the remarkable deed that you are celebrating my late husband’s life. Indeed, this day will forever be documented in the history books of the Tjandja family.

“On behalf of the family, I’m humbled and honoured to accept the naming of your hall after my husband and this shows that his leadership was accepted by many,” said the late Tjandja’s wife, Elizabeth, when she inaugurated the hall last week.