President off to Zimbabwe tomorrow for state visit

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

President Hage Geingob is scheduled to depart for Zimbabwe tomorrow for a state visit that will see bilateral discussions and interaction with the business sector.

The visit is scheduled to end Friday, the presidency announced yesterday.

“This visit is the first of its kind to that fraternal country by the Namibian president since assuming office two years ago,” press secretary in the presidency Albertus Aochamub said in a statement.

“It is being conducted in the interest of further strengthening the bilateral relations between the southern African neighbours.”

New Era understands that international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah would arrive in Harare earlier to lead a team of technical staff in the fourth round of diplomatic consultations.

State House said the 8th session of the Namibia-Zimbabwe Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation would also take place this week. A report of the outcomes of both events are expected to be ready for the two countries’ heads of state when the state visit officially kicks off.

“During the state visit President Geingob will address the Zimbabwean representatives of various local industries on 27 April 2017 in Harare and also when he officially opens the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo on the 28th of April 2017,” Aochamub said.

A select group of Namibian businesses will be represented during the visit and some will be exhibiting at the ZITF in Bulawayo.

Also accompanying the president on this trip are First Lady Monica Geingos, Nandi-Ndaitwah, industrialization minister Immanuel Ndgatjizeko, works minister Alpheus !Naruseb, gender equality minister Doreen Sioka, as well as senior government technocrats.

“The visit is expected to be an opportunity to further strengthen existing relations between Namibia and Zimbabwe and to consider new possible areas of cooperation.”