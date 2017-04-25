National Enduro Championship still wide open

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Round 3 of this year’s Bank Windhoek Namibia Enduro Championship took place under perfect conditions at Otjihase last weekend, attracting more than 50 riders, including a large field of newcomers. Scores of spectators were treated to an entertaining and challenging track, including an obstacle course near the pit areas.

The ongoing battle for supremacy in the Open Motorbikes Class between Henner Rusch (KTM) and Marcel Henle (KTM) was highly entertaining. Henle took the lead in the first lap with the fastest lap time of the day, completing the 23 km course in 48 min and 11 seconds but Rusch fought back, to claim the four-lap race in 3 hours, 14 min and 15 seconds, leaving Kai Hennes (KTM) adrift in 3rd place.

.Joern Greiter (KTM) made it three wins on the trot in the Senior Motorbike Riders Class to extend his lead in the championship, with Werner Wiese (KTM) in 2nd spot ahead of Frank Ahlreip (KTM), who endured technical difficulties for the better part of the race. The Clubmans Motorbike Class saw Duard Wiese (KTM) clinching 1st place, with a consistent fast performance.

Championship leader Juergen Gladis (KTM) ended 2nd, ahead of young rider Liam Gilchrust (Husqvarna), who again illustrated his exceptional skills. In the Off-Road Bikes Class, which provides newcomers with an adequate track to enter the competition, 21 riders lined up of which 20 managed to cross the finishing line.

Teddy Kausch (KTM) secured victory yet again, edging ahead of Johan van der Merwe (KTM) and young talent Keanu Weber-Trianus (KTM). Christina Eins (KTM) hoisted the ladies’ flag in this particualr class with a strong performance.

Dylan Hilfiker (KTM) continued his series of victories in the Development Class for young entrants, leaving André Bernard and Stefan Weitz to pick up the pieces for 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.

The championship remains wide open with next event scheduled for June 17 at Uis, where spectacular scenery awaits riders and spectators.

The Namibian Enduro Club offers quad and off road motorbike enthusiasts the possibility to enjoy the endure sport and encourages newcomers to join. For more info, see www.namibianenduro.com.