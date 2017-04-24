Six boys arrested for car theft

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay

Six boys, aged between 17 and 19 years old, were arrested over the weekend in Walvis Bay for stealing a taxi valued at N$57,000.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the crime investigations coordinator for Erongo Region, the six teenagers are suspected to have found the car, a Toyota Corolla, parked in Walvis Bay’s Tutaleni settlement and decided to drive off with the car.

The police were soon alerted to the theft when they attempted to stop the vehicle, having become aware of the suspicious vehicle driving around town full of teenagers, in the wee hours of Saturday morning. The boys did not stop when the police tried to pull them over, leading to a chase around town.

“The driver of the stolen car allegedly ignored the orders to stop. They were chased until the Puma service station in Kuisebmond, where three of the teenagerss, including the driver, fled the scene [on foot],” Iikuyu said on Sunday.

The other three boys were arrested at the scene, while those who fled were later arrested in Kuisebmond. They were all expected to appear today in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court.

Notably, two of the suspects were found with a set of carkeys for Toyota vehicle models in their possession and the police suspect they may have previously committed similar cimes using the same set of keys.