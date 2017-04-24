Rossmund beckons for ITC Golf Day

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek

There is less than a week left before some of the country’s leading and emerging golfers tee off for the second edition on the newly introduced annual ITC Minister’s Golf Day.

Following the successful hosting of the inaugural event last year, this year’s gathering promises to be a humdinger, with some of the country’s finest club swingers to be in action.

The two-day ICT Minister’s Golf Day Tourney, in partnership with the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and New Era Publications, now heads to sea level to be hosted at the Rossmund Golf Course, outside Swakopmund, starting on Thursday April 27.

It’s now a well-documented secret that local golfers cherish the slightest opportunity to hit the tiny spherical object at the revered Rossmund greens near Swakopmund.

All stakeholders in the ICT sector, including the regulator, service providers and companies, consumers, local and foreign corporate, big and small, the commercial sector and banking institutions, various regions and their regional and local authority councils, institutions of higher learning, public enterprises, foreign missions, embassies and the broader diplomatic community, as well as international organizations under the vanguard of the UN system, civil society organisations, including the press, radio and television, both privately-owned and state, are invited to enter teams in this noble gathering.

The inaugural edition of theannual gathering brought people together from all walks of life, with male and female golf teams and the private sector entering teams in the one-day competition.

“I’m proud to mention once again that the team of MMI walked away with the championship with runners up of NWR female golf team. We invite the broader national community, because we want to ensure that no one should feel left out from the 2017 ICT Minister’s Golf Day,” the organisers said.

The Golf Day has already spread wings to the region, with some adjacent countries expressing an interest in also teeing off in this year’s event.