Police manhunt for dangerous jailbreaker

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay

Police in Erongo Region are on a manhunt for a dangerous suspect, who escaped from the Omaruru police holding cells some time between Friday and Saturday.

According to police crime co-ordinator for the Erongo region Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the suspect, 21-year-old Johannes Immanuel, was detained on charges relating to attempted murder, armed robbery and several housebreakings.

Iikuyu told New Era during the weekend crime briefing on Sunday morning that Immanuel allegedly escaped after sawing through the burglar bars of a holding cell he was in with other prisoners, to escape. It is suspected that he escaped between 21h00 Friday and 05h30 Saturday.

Immanuel, who is originally from Omaruru, has family in Otjiwarongo and Okahandja where he also has outstanding court cases. According to Iikuyu , a manhunt is currently underway to re-arrest the suspect and the police are appealing to the public at large to assist with any information that could lead to his re-arrest.