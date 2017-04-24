Mountainbiking challenge promises fireworks

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Avid mountainbikers are anxiously looking forward to yet another exciting expedition with the kick off to the annual Standard Bank Klein-Aus Mountain Bike Challenge at the end of this month.

The much-anticipated three-day cycling endurance race slated the 29th of this month will comprise three stages in the rocky Klein-Aus Vista bushveld in the southern part of the country, known for its mountain bike and hiking trail expeditions.

Standard Bank has long committed itself towards the development of various sporting disciplines in the country through a significant number of sponsorships. As a result, the bank has once again undertaken to sponsor this year’s Standard Bank Klein-Aus Vista Mountain Bike Challenge with N$70,000.

“As a financial institution, we understand the important role sports plays in the physical well-being of participants and at the same time bring communities together to enjoy this adrenaline pumping sporting gathering.

For the many mountain biking enthusiasts, this is not only an adventure, but also a great way to keep fit. We are therefore proud to sponsor the Klein-Aus Vista Mountainbike Challenge for the 7th year running,” said Standard Bank’s Acting Head of Marketing Sigrid Tjijorokisa.

In addition, Tjijorokisa believes the annual event has grown in leaps and bounds – hence the financial institution’s understanding and awareness of the importance and value it provides for participants.

Surrounded by the splendor of the Klein-Aus terrain, the eagerly awaited but grueling race is said to strengthen its participants, both physically and mentally.