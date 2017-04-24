Indongo’s victory parade like a Hollywood movie

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek

Jubilant boxing fans turned out in large numbers to join newly crowned multiple world title champion Julies Indongo’s victory parade in the capital on Saturday.

As has become customary, the revered MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy once again lived up to its high standards as the Academy paraded the newly crowned multiple title-winning world champion through the streets of Windhoek in an open bus.

The aim of the parade through the heart of namibia’s commercial hub was to thank boxing fans for the support shown towards Namibia’s newly crowned unified and undefeated WBA/IBF/IBO Jr Welterweight boxing champion Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo.

The street parade got underway at 09h00 and wound its way through Windhoek’s largest residential area, Katutura, with much appreciated stopovers at the popular Soweto Market, Single Quarters and the overcrowded Evelyn Street before it came full circle at 15h00 in the afternoon.

A delighted Tobias expressed gratitude for the massive support and unbelievable enthusiasm demonstrated by boxing fans and the entire country.

“We’re nothing without our fans. These are people who sacrifice a lot, paying big money, using valuable time and coming out in large numbers to our bouts, whilst shouting their lungs out for local boxers under our the MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions every time we hosts events,” he ackowledged.

The internationally acclaimed boxing promoter-cum-trainer, Nestor Tobias, insisted that Indongo’s achievement was not just for the Academy alone, but for the fans as well, as boxing is nothing without them.

“It was therefore very important for us to introduce the champ in the most dignified fashion to the fans and give them an opportunity to meet, chat and shake hands with the man of the moment and befittingly celebrate this historic feat in style,” said Tobias.

Indongo, said he was humbled by the massive interest and large turnout at the parade, because it has created a platform for him personally to meet and greet diehard boxing fans on the day.

“Many of them, young and senior citizens told me how they watched my last fight, while assuring me that the entire Namibian nation was fully behind me. That meant a lot to me because such a gesture encourages me to go out next time and do it again, not just for myself but for all Namibians.

“Let me also thank our main sponsor, MTC, for the support and for making it possible for me to mingle with the people I sincerely regard as my brothers and sisters,” said an emotional Indongo with tears of joy rolling down his cheeks.

MTC spokesman John Ekongo revealed that plans are in the pipeline to conduct more street parades in other towns in the not-too-distant future. He said the Academy wants to show its appreciation for the incredible support it has enjoyed over the past years.

“We know it is not possible to tour the entire country, but we will do our level best to take the champ to as many towns as possible,” a delighted Ekongo said.