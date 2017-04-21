Zimbabwe U/19s to host Namibia for youth ODI series

Namibia’s Under-19 cricket side is set to ruffle weathers against their Zimbabwean counterparts for five one-day youth international matches scheduled for Harare, Zimbabwe next week.

The series is set to start with the first game on Monday, April 24, with the second match penciled in for the following day. Both matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club, which will also host the third match on Thursday, the 27th.

Action will move to Takashinga Sports Club when the two sides clash in the fourth youth ODI on Saturday, April 29, before the fifth and final match of the series is played at Harare Sports Club on Sunday, the 30th. The Namibian U/19s are expected to arrive in Harare tomorrow. – www.wisdenindia.com

The schedule is as follows:

24 April – Monday, 1st Youth ODI Harare Sports Club

25 April – Tuesday, 2nd Youth ODI Harare Sports Club

26 April – Wednesday, Rest/Practice Harare Sports Club

27 April – Thursday, 3rd Youth ODI Harare Sports Club

28 April – Friday, Rest/Practice Harare Sports Club

29 April – Saturday, 4th Youth ODI Takashinga Sports Club

30 April – Sunday, 5th Youth ODI Harare Sports Club

1 May – Monday, Namibia depart Harare International Airport