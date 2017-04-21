Horse race at Aminuis this weekend

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek

All roads lead to Cattle Country this weekend as the country’s leading jockeys saddle their thoroughbred race horses to grill each other in what promises to be an incredible horse racing bonanza in Aminuis tomorrow.

The fast-developing eastern region of Omaheke will be a hive of activity when the usually sleepy village town of Aminuis, located approximately 300 kilometres south of Namibia’s commercial hub, Windhoek, plays hosts to the first race of the new season.

Dubbed the ‘Harambee Horse Racing Show’ event, organisers have promised fireworks with an array of entertaining events lined up for the much-anticipated gathering, which will include live music performance by some of the country’s leading and emerging artists during the one-day spectacle.

More than a dozen locally bred and imported thoroughbred racehorses from as far as neighbouring Botswana and South Africa are to line up when the doors for starting blocks open tomorrow.

After a self-imposed exile from action that saw this particular discipline going into slumber over the last couple of years, horse racing still ranks amongst the most popular sport gatherings on the local sporting calendar and tomorrow’s eagerly awaited race is likely to draw large crowds from all corners of the country.

With a decent variety of sizable categories on display, all eyes will be firmly fixed on the final race of the day, the adrenaline-pumping ‘King of the Dirt’ race, where the boys will be separated from the men.

Early indications are that participants from hosts Aminuis, Gobabis, Okamatapati, Sam Khubis, Rehoboth, as well as the adjacent villages and farms, will all join hands to thwart any potential danger that might be posed by their visiting competitors from both Botswana and South Africa.