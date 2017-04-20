Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Salute Boxing Academy to host bonanza NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Salute Boxing Academy to host bonanza April 20, 2017034 tweet Salute Boxing Academy will be hosting their boxing bonanza on Casinga day RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Indongo speaks on his victory SportBoxing board sweating to pay owed boxers… bank account in minus SportMTC Sunshine Boxing Academy tops world rankingsLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 4 − four = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAscattered clouds enter location 12 ° C 12 ° 12 ° 81% 1kmh 32%Fri 17 °Sat 17 °Sun 18 °Mon 22 °Tue 23 ° HIV/AIDSSurvey to generate detailed HIV info April 20, 20170Not all HIV patients stick to treatment April 20, 20170Chinese charity avails N$400,000 to HIV/AIDS groups March 28, 20170