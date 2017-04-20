Tension mounts as hockey league hits home stretch

… Unam,WOBSC firm favourites to claim league titles

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League will conclude this weekend when all the teams compete in their final matches at the DTS Sports Field on Saturday.

As it stands, Windhoek Old Boys Sports Club (WOBSC) are likely to be crowned the champions, unless they suffer defeat at the hands of DTS, while Saints must win all of their remaining matches with bonus points to be crowned champions.

On the other hand, DTS also have a chance if Saints and WOBSC slip up in one of their remaining games, as they are currently placed 3rd on the log table.

Previously, in the men’s Premier League, BDO Wanderers took on a NUST team, that has been disappointing the entire season. Wanderers won 4-0, with Hendrik van der Walt netting a brace.

In the Women’s League, UNAM came up and claimed an unexpected win in a closely contested clash, with a final score of 5-3, that saw Thessa Amtjita scoring a hat trick for the students.

UNAM stand a good chance of being crowned champions this weekend, while Saints also have a mathematical chance.

In the men’s Premier League, Saints battled it out against UNAM and the stakes were high, as Saints had to win to stay in touch with frontrunners WOBSC. It was a highly competitive game that kept the appreciative fans on their feet.

UNAM eventually came out victorious with a score line of 6-4, with Heinie Swartbooi scoring two vital goals for the fired-up students – thus condemning Saints’ title hopes,

As the curtain comes down on league activities this weekend, all teams are geared up to put up a formidable fight in matches that are likely to be filled with fireworks and tough encounters.

Below are the log standings and final fixtures:

Men’s Premier League Log Standings

Position Team Played Won Lost Drawn Goals for Goals against Bonus points Points

1 Mad Ma 13 11 1 1 120 33 11 45

2 Saints 11 9 1 1 84 29 9 34

3 DTS 11 9 2 0 75 13 7 34

4 UNAM 12 8 4 0 65 23 6 33

5 Wanderers 12 6 6 0 40 43 3 21

6 BB 13 3 10 0 34 69 3 12

7 SPARTS 14 2 12 0 25 105 1 7

8 NUST 14 1 13 0 6 131 1 4

Woman’s Premier League Log Standings

Position Team Played Won Lost Drawn Goals for Goals against Bonus points Points

1 UNAM 9 8 1 0 42 15 5 29

2 Saints 9 7 2 0 48 12 4 25

3 WOBSC 9 6 3 0 59 17 5 23

4 WAND 10 5 5 0 39 37 3 18

5 NUST 11 3 8 0 19 62 0 9

6 DTS 9 3 6 0 20 39 2 8

7 United 9 1 8 0 10 55 1 4

Friday, 21 April 2017 – Wanderers

18:00 2W UNAM vs WOBS

18:50 2M UNAM WOBS MASTERS

19:40 PW DTS vs WOBS

20:30 PM BDO WANDERERS vs DTS

Saints Show Grounds

18:00 1M SAINTS vs NUST

18:50 1W SAINTS vs ANGELS

19:40 PW SAINTS vs UNITED

20:30 PM SAINTS vs UNAM

Saturday, 22 April 2017 – DTS Sports Field

8:00 2W SEMI 1 vs 1v4

8:50 2W SEMI 2 vs 2v3

9:40 2M SEMI 1 vs 1V4

10:30 2M SEMI 2 vs 2V3

11:20 PW WOBS vs UNITED

12:10 PM WOBS BB vs UNAM

13:00 1W NUST vs WOBS

13:50 1M UNAM vs WOBS

14:40 PW UNAM vs BDO WANDERERS

15:30 PM SAINTS vs DTS

16:20 2W FINALS vs

17:10 2M FINALS vs

18:00 PW BDO WANDERERS vs SAINTS

18:50 PW UNAM vs NUST