Swapo remembers its founders on 57th anniversary

Selma Ikela

Windhoek

April 18, 2017 marked exactly 57 years since the formation of the Swapo Party, which yesterday paid homage to its founders.

Swapo, formerly known as OPC (Ovambo People’s Congress) and then OPO (Ovamboland People’s Organisation), has successfully transitioned over the years from a liberation movement to a modern governing political party.

Swapo members yesterday gathered to celebrate the party’s anniversary and to pay homage to both its living and fallen heroes, who fought in Namibia’s liberation struggle, led Swapo until independence was achieved in March 1990.

“We pay homage to the gallant sons and daughters of our motherland, who took a bold decision to form the party and stood resolutely in defense of our country and the rights of our people to freely determine and chart our own destiny,” said Swapo secretary-general Nangolo Mbumba.

Mbumba also announced that in celebration of the 57 years, President Hage Geingob will deliver the 57th anniversary message at a Swapo star rally on Saturday to be held at Otjiwarongo’s Mokati Sport Stadium in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Mbumba said the party’s legacy is an unambiguous tale of selfless sacrifices for the Namibian people’s right to self-determination.

He recalled that many were maimed, while others paid the ultimate price during the long and bitter struggle for the freedom and independence of the country.

He added that for more than half a century, the Swapo Party has been and continues to be “an embodiment and a true representation of the aspirations of all Namibians”.

Mbumba also urged aspiring leaders to be kind and considerate to every party member.

“Remember, when you are moving up, notice all of us, because one day when you are coming down you will come down softly and we will wave at you. We may even give you a hug,” he said with a chuckle.