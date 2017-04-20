Salute Boxing to host bonanza next month

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

Salute Boxing Academy (SBA) yesterday announced its upcoming boxing bonanza would be held on the 4th of next month at the Windhoek Country Club.

Coinciding with Cassinga Day, the bonanza will be held under the theme ‘Building Champions’ and aims to reignite the spirit of patriotism among Namibians as the event also honours Heroes Day.

The bonanza will feature nine bouts on the night and will mainly be national titles and non-title fights.

Some of the boxers scheduled to be in action on the night will be Nathaniel ‘Natty’ Kakololo who takes on Dominicus Weyulu for the national featherweight title, and David ‘Opuwo Flash’ Shinuna taking on Immanuel Andeleki for the national junior lightweight title.

Jonas ‘Brave Heart’ Mateus will be in action as well when he takes on Julius Sheetheni for the national super bantamweight title, while plenty of action can be expected in the undercard fights, which will feature some of the country’s most promising boxing youngsters such as Vakufilepo ‘Cow Boy’ Nashivela and others.

Speaking at yesterday’s media briefing, SBA executive chairperson Kiriata Kamanya said all logistics around the organisation of the event are well in place and further called on corporate Namibia to come on board and support the country’s boxing talent.

“I want to call on corporate companies and the fans to look at boxing and see that we are moving higher and higher, thus their support is highly important,” he said.

General tickets will cost N$100 and VIP tickets N$200, while a table seating ten people will cost N$7 000.