Ford Ranger gets a limited edition Fx4 model

Staff Reporter

This is the new addition model to the Ford Ranger line-up – a Limited Edition Fx4. For the uninitiated the Fx4 refers to its heritage in the United States where the Ford has a model called Ford F-Series pick-up. Where as its American cousin is more of a truck than a bakkie, the limited edition Ford Ranger Fx4 is a toned down version. The Ranger Fx4 is based on the segment-defining 3.2-litre XLT Double Cab 4×4, and introduces an attention-grabbing array of styling enhancements.

“The Ranger Fx4 fills a unique space in our current line-up as it offers our valued Ranger customers a vehicle that has been personalised as part of our standard manufacturing process, but introduces an entirely new level of exclusivity and appeal,” says Tracey Delate, General Manager, Marketing – Ford Motor Company Sub-Saharan Africa Region.

The Fx4 badge is derived from the all-conquering Ford F-Series pick-ups in the United States, and reinforces the “Built Ford Tough” DNA that defines the Ford Ranger.

Communicating strength and toughness, the Ranger Fx4 incorporates a number of distinctive styling changes, including attractive black finishes for the radiator grille, fog lamp bezels, exterior mirrors, roof rails, as well as the door and tailgate handles.

“This is an exciting special addition to the Ranger line-up that has its own distinct personality, and was designed to be unique in a cluttered market place,” Delate says. “There’s a strong demand for accessorising and customising the standard Ranger amongst enthusiast customers, and the Ranger Fx4 fills that niche superbly, while maintaining the exceptional capabilities of the XLT model.”

The 17-inch alloy wheels are supplied in an eye-catching Panther Black finish. The same colour is adopted for the side steps, rear bumper and special Fx4 tubular sports bar located in the load bay – the latter protected by a fitted bedliner. To round off the design, unique Fx4 decals are applied on the sides and rear tailgate.

The Ranger Fx4 is exclusively available in four colour choices: Frozen White, Moondust Silver, Sea Grey and Panther Black. The limited-edition Ranger Fx4 is only available on 4×4 derivatives. It can be ordered with the six-speed manual or automatic transmission options.

The Fx4 features the latest-generation SYNC®3 with Navigation infotainment system. This incorporates all the benefits of the innovative SYNC®3 system introduced last year, with the addition of a comprehensive suite of integrated navigation functions accessible via the 8-inch touch screen and a wide range of voice commands.

The price is above N$600 000 and increase or lower depending on the choice of between manual and automatic.

All models come standard with Ford Protect, including a four-year/120 000km comprehensive warranty, five-year/100 000km service plan, three-year/unlimited km roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited km corrosion warranty.

Service intervals are every 20 000km, with free 4×4 training provided with the purchase of any Ranger 4×4 model.