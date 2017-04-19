Youth equipped with requisite skills

By Tuulikki Abraham

LÜDERITZ

The youth leadership has been equipped with skills to impart to their fellow young people in addressing the most pressing challenges facing them today and to create change which will have a positive impact on society.

This followed a four-day workshop attended by 25 youths from Lüderitz and Aus. This was to to enable them to fulfil their obligations as leaders at school, out of school and at church level, and to encourage development initiatives. One of the participants Bernice Shanjengange applauded the leadership training as very motivating, explaining that it provided information, knowledge and methods for the coordination and realisation of youth visions.

“I feel that there should be more of this training to the community,” Shanjengange commented.

The participants and facilitators received certificates after the training.

Handing over the certificates !Nami#nus Constituency Councillor Jan Scholtz encouraged the youths to put what they have learned into practice.