Medscheme sponsors IUM nursing students

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK

Medscheme Namibia has handed over a sponsorship to the International University of Management (IUM) School of Health Science to the tune of N$150,000. The sponsorship is directed specifically to the training of nursing students.

Medscheme manager of marketing and communication Abigail Raubenheimer says Medscheme Namibia regards IUM as a reputable educational institution in Namibia and has no doubt their partnership with IUM will achieve great value in producing responsive and responsible nurses for Namibia.

Dean of the School of Health Sciences Prof Agnes van Dyk thanked Medscheme Namibia for supporting IUM’s efforts to improve the health situation in Namibia, the region and the world at large. Elaborating on how the training of the nursing students is particularly important, she stressed why at IUM high value was placed on key concepts, like caring, commitment, compassion, conscience, and competence for nursing students.

“Nurses are the backbone of any health services system in the world, because nurses are a vital part of health care delivery. Nursing is much more than caring for the sick. Its overall goal is to help people to accept responsibility for their own health and that of their families and communities and to retain and regain health,” van Dyk explained.

IUM founder and chairperson of the Governing Council Dr David Namwandi emphasised the importance of his university’s commitment to adding value to the Namibia’s health priorities. “We want to be a nation of great thinkers and achievers,” he stressed.

The following qualifications are offered under the School of Health Sciences at IUM: Certificate of Health and Wellness Studies; Diploma in Health and Wellness Studies; Bachelor in Health and Wellness Studies; Bachelor and Honours degree in Health and Wellness Studies; as well as Bachelor and Honours degree in Nursing.