Kunene to support Geingob at Swapo congress

Clemans Miyanicwe

Kamanjab

The Swapo coordinator for Kunene Region, John Gawusab, told New Era yesterday the region will fully support President Hage Geingob at the upcoming congress of the ruling party.

“The masses in our region are supporting him and he has our full backing,” Gawusab confidently said.

He said that during his visits throughout the region he ascertained that the inhabitants fully support Geingob.

He listed the concept of inclusivity, the increase in pension grants and social grants for unemployed mothers, as well as the food bank as the reasons why many of the residents in Kunene fully support Geingob.

“When I visit areas in Kunene North, Ovahimba communities are even asking me when the president will visit their areas to praise him for the increase in pension grants. He has brought changes to our country,” Gawusab told New Era.

Gawusab revealed that support for Geingob is at grass-roots level and there is no way the regional leadership would ignore the will of the people.

“This region’s inhabitants support him 95 percent and negative comments are rare about the president.”

Gawusab further said the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HHP) is one of the brilliant programmes by Geingob although previous presidents initiated such developmental programmes as well.

Gawusab is one of the chosen representatives from Kunene Region to register for the Swapo school today in Windhoek together with Opuwo Urban District Swapo co-ordinator Wilhelmina Nashihua and Swapo Women’s Council coordinator for Kunene, Kahimbona Musasao. The trio will pay N$250 for the registration.

On plans to establish Swapo schools in Kunene, Gawusab revealed that Opuwo would get a Swapo school at Kunene North while Khorixas will get a school to serve the southern part.

Gawusab said that former teachers who are members of Swapo would teach at the Swapo schools in the region. “Districts will be informed to assist in looking for teachers for the Swapo school,” Gawusab said.

Those who are in leadership positions of the party such as for sections, branches, districts and the region will first be trained and the school will offer a one-year certificate and a two-year diploma course.

Gawusab said the party school “is late for Namibia” but added that it is however a good initiative for future leaders of Swapo, whether locally, regionally or nationally, to get to know the structure of the party.

‘Swapo party school is a great initiative that will help the mighty party be stronger and united. Members will know what is demanded from them as party members,” Gawusab added.